US Holocaust Museum opens conservation and research centre

Laura Seylar, registrar of Collections Management, slides open a section of the art rack at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The art racks holds painting and other hanging art made during the period or the Holocaust and works showing memories of the Holocaust made by survivors.The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

BOWIE, Md. — Holocaust survivors say the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's new conservation and research centre will speak for them long after they are gone.

About two dozen survivors marked Holocaust remembrance day by attended the centre 's opening in the suburbs of the nation's capital on Monday.

A tiny wicker chair designed for a doll, but used by a child in hiding, is one of the thousands of artifacts inside.

Seventy-five-year-old Louise Lawrence-Israels of Bethesda, Maryland, received the chair on her second birthday, as she hid from the Nazis in an Amsterdam attic about five blocks from where diarist Anne Frank also was hiding.

The state-of-the-art facility has 103,000 square feet (9,570 sq. meters) for artifacts, with room for expansion. The museum's collection is expected to double in size over the next decade.

