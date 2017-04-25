Air China resumes booking flights to North Korea
A
A
Share via Email
BEIJING — China's state-owned airline will resume flights from Beijing to North Korea that had been suspended because of poor ticket sales.
Tour companies in China have reported waning interest in trips to
Chinese state media reported April 14 that Air China was suspending its flights to North Korea's capital beginning April 17. On Tuesday, the airline was offering twice-weekly bookings between Beijing and Pyongyang beginning May 5 on its
Air China did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
North Korea's Air Koryo is the only other airline operating flights between Pyongyang and Beijing.
Most Popular
-
The awful death of Jack Webb: Woman says Halifax hospital overcrowding failed her husband
-
Edmonton toddler found dead at church suffered 'life of violence,' police say
-
Just plain stupid: Tristan Cleveland on why Bayers Lake is no place for a QEII outpatient centre
-
Jury in William Sandeson case sees video of interview, photos of text messages
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!