Growing wildfire in Okefenokee refuge exceeds 90 sq. miles
A
A
Share via Email
FOLKSTON, Ga. — Officials say a wildfire on public lands near the Georgia-Florida state line has burned more than 90 square miles (233 sq.
A news release by the firefighting command team said the overall area of the blaze grew more than 22
The National Weather Service said Tuesday that winds were pushing smoke and falling ash into communities a few miles east of the Okefenokee refuge including Folkston, Georgia, and Hilliard, Florida.
A lightning strike started the fire April 6.
Most Popular
-
Woman sexually assaulted while walking in popular shopping district: Halifax police
-
Just plain stupid: Tristan Cleveland on why Bayers Lake is no place for a QEII outpatient centre
-
Military helicopters to fly low across Nova Scotia this week, including American Black Hawk
-
Montreal couple hid winning $55M lottery ticket in daughter's toy box
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!