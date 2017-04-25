Soggy Seattle lives up to name, breaks another rain record
A
A
Share via Email
SEATTLE — Soggy Seattle has broken another rainfall record.
The National Weather Service says the city measured 44.67 inches (114
That makes it the wettest such period since records began in 1895.
Meteorologist Mike McFarland in the service's Seattle office says it's the second consecutive year that the city topped the rainfall record for that 7-month period.
With a few days left in in April, the record will likely go higher.
McFarland says cold-weather winter systems typically move through the area with dry breaks in between.
But this winter season has seen back to back weather systems that are wetter and warmer than normal.
The previous record was 44.52 inches (113
Most Popular
-
Woman sexually assaulted while walking in popular shopping district: Halifax police
-
Military helicopters to fly low across Nova Scotia this week, including American Black Hawk
-
Just plain stupid: Tristan Cleveland on why Bayers Lake is no place for a QEII outpatient centre
-
Trump's trade tirade against Canadian dairy continues: ‘Watch!’
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!