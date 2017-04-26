United investigates report that rabbit died on flight
LONDON — United Airlines is investigating a report that a giant rabbit died on one of its trans-Atlantic flights.
Distraught breeder Annette Edwards from Worcestershire in central England told The Associated Press by phone Wednesday that Simon, a 10-month-old, 3-foot-long continental rabbit, had a vet check shortly before
"Simon had his vet check just before getting on the plane," she said. "He was fit as a fiddle."
The airline said in a statement that it was "saddened" by the news and had been in contact with Edwards and offered assistance. The company is dealing with public relations issues after a passenger who would not give up his seat was dragged forcibly from a plane in Chicago three weeks ago.
