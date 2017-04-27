How United selects passengers for involuntary bumping
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
In a report issued Thursday about the April 9 dragging incident involving a passenger on an overcrowded United Express plane, United spelled out how it selects passengers for involuntary bumping.
United says the process is automated — gate agents don't decide who stays and who goes.
—First, anyone without a seat assignment is denied boarding.
—Passengers who paid the least for their ticket top the list for being bumped involuntarily.
—Passengers who paid the same fare are sorted by when they checked in for the flight.
—Customers with status in United's MileagePlus frequent-flyer program won't be bumped unless everyone on the plane has status, in which case the people with the lowest status get bumped first.
—Unaccompanied minors and passengers with disabilities won't be bumped.
Source: Company's "United Express Flight 3411 Review and Action Report "
___
United report: https://hub.united.com/united-review-action-report-2380196105.html
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!