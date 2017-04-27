NY state schedules events to mark Erie Canal bicentennial
A
A
Share via Email
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state is planning to commemorate this year's 200th anniversary of the groundbreaking for the Erie Canal with a series of major events along the waterway.
The state Canal Corp. announced Thursday that it will host three premier events in Waterford, at the canal's eastern terminus; Lockport, near the waterway's western end; and Rome in central New York, where construction began on July 4, 1817.
The yearlong celebration kicks off May 19 in Waterford, near Albany. The next big event is July 8 at Lockport's set of locks known as the Flight of Five.
The third major event is scheduled for July 22 in Rome, where the "first dig" will be re-enacted.
Other events are scheduled into September.
The 1825 opening of the canal connecting Lake Erie to the Hudson River spurred the nation's westward expansion.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!