Regional airport in Utah to expand sooner than anticipated

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The growth in passengers at St. George Regional Airport has prompted officials to look into expansion projects sooner than expected.

KUTV-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2ppXHIO ) Thursday that the airport's plans to expand in a few years are being sped up.

Airport officials say St. George's population growth has led to the airport being so full that tickets are not always available.

Airport Manager Richard Stehmeier says an expanded parking lot, more rental car spaces and a new concessions stand are in the plans.

