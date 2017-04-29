Record number of summer cruise passengers expected in Juneau
JUNEAU, Alaska — A record number of cruise passengers are expected to land in Juneau this summer.
Cruise Lines International Association Alaska President John Binkley announced at Thursday's Chamber of Commerce luncheon that more than 1 million summer cruise passengers are
"The next time you're waiting behind a tour bus and you see a lot of congestion," Binkley said, "just think that, 'Today, there was a million and a quarter dollars spent, outside money that's coming into Juneau, into our economy here by those visitors,' and maybe that'll make you feel a little bit better."
The cruise ship tourism industry is growing worldwide, Binkley said. The Cruise Lines International Association's cruise lines have seen an estimated 7
More cruise ships, such as Windstar, are expected to come through Alaska in the coming years, and average passenger space is expected to increase by 15
The first cruise ship for the 2017 season is scheduled to arrive Monday.
Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com
