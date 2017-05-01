Life / Travel

M/S Mount Washington cruise ship ready for summer

LACONIA, N.H. — In an annual sign that summer is nearing, the M/S Mount Washington cruise ship had been cleared to return to Lake Winnipesaukee (wihn-ah-pah-SAH'-kee).

The New Hampshire Department of Safety annually inspects the vessel before it returns to its summer port of Weirs Beach in Laconia. The ship will return on May 4, though the first cruise open to the public will be on Sunday, May 14, for Mother's Day.

The cruising season for the M/S Mount Washington and its sister vessels runs until Oct 19.

