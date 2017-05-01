Ready, set, register: Boston Marathon signup begins Sept. 11
BOSTON — If you just ran the Boston Marathon, chances are your legs are still trashed. But if you plan to be back for more next year, mark your calendar for 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.
That's when the Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the race, will open registration for the 2018 edition.
The BAA says it will again use a "rolling" registration to give the fastest qualifiers first dibs on a bib.
Athletes who've run at least 20 minutes faster than their age-graded qualifying standards will be the first to be allowed to register. Those who've beaten their standards by 10 minutes or more will follow. If there's still room left, other qualifiers will get a shot.
The 122nd Boston Marathon will be run on April 16, 2018.
