Ancient Roman monument-turned-eyesore gets needed makeover
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ROME — The mausoleum of Roman Emperor Augustus, a towering monument built in 28 B.C. but now a decrepit eyesore in Rome's
The 10-million-euro ($10.9 million) project is expected to be completed in 2019.
The structure, located along the Tiber River, is made up of circular, vaulted corridors with the sepulcher in the
Its restoration is being financed by the city of Rome, the culture ministry and a 6 million-euro donation from the TIM phone company.
On Tuesday, Mayor Virginia Raggi donned a protective helmet and paid a visit, saying said she hoped to return it to Romans soon.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!