Baby onesies sent to hospital that helped zoo's baby hippo
CINCINNATI — An Ohio zoo that received help from a hospital for its prematurely born hippo, Fiona, has sent onesies to newborns in the hospital's intensive care unit.
The Cincinnati Zoo recently sent the onesies featuring Fiona's image to newborns at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. The zoo's director says they were intended as thanks to hospital staff and a message of hope to families of premature babies.
Fiona weighed 29 pounds when she was born Jan. 24 and had serious health struggles. Hospital staff placed an IV catheter in the baby hippo's leg veins in February after she became dehydrated. The fluids helped her recover and gain weight.
Her weight now tops 100 pounds.
Hospital staff also provided Fiona's care team with encouraging words, superhero capes and a stuffed hippo for Fiona.
