NTSB: Driver's cell used in rest break before fatal crash
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A report on an Arkansas bus crash that killed six migrant farm workers from Mexico says the driver's cellphone was used when he said he was resting.
The National Transportation Safety Board report said the driver at the time of the November 2015 crash in North Little Rock told investigators he rested from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. the day before the crash. Someone else drove when the trip began in Michigan at 9 a.m.
The report released Monday says Roberto Vazquez's phone records show an outgoing call at 11:23 a.m.
The report doesn't say who made the call. An NTSB spokesman said investigators don't typically track a call's length.
Investigators have looked at driver fatigue as a cause of the crash. Court records don't show charges have been filed.
