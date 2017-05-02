Tony Award nominations without 'Hamilton' are murky indeed
NEW YORK — If last year's Tony Award nomination announcement was pretty straightforward, this year's process is much, much messier.
The question around this time in 2016 was just how many Tony nods the megahit "Hamilton" would earn. This season, with 13 new musicals all vying for the biggest crown, the picture is murkier.
The long-term fate of many shows will rest on how many nominations — and later wins — they can accumulate. Answers will become clearer after Christopher Jackson and Jane Krakowski announce the candidates Tuesday.
The biggest prize is best new musical and most observers expect the hit "Dear Evan Hansen" to claim a nomination. Others likely to join it include "A Bronx Tale," ''Come From Away," ''Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," ''War Paint" and "Groundhog Day."
