Tony Award nominations without 'Hamilton' are murky indeed

This image released by O&M/DKC shows Ben Platt, center, during a performance of "Dear Evan Hansen." Platt, the star of ‚ÄúDear Evan Hansen,‚Äù with songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the recent Oscar winners for "City of Stars" from the movie ‚ÄúLa La Land,‚Äù is a shoo-in for a nomination for best actor in a musical. Tony Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Matthew Murphy/O&M/DKC via AP)

NEW YORK — If last year's Tony Award nomination announcement was pretty straightforward, this year's process is much, much messier.

The question around this time in 2016 was just how many Tony nods the megahit "Hamilton" would earn. This season, with 13 new musicals all vying for the biggest crown, the picture is murkier.

The long-term fate of many shows will rest on how many nominations — and later wins — they can accumulate. Answers will become clearer after Christopher Jackson and Jane Krakowski announce the candidates Tuesday.

The biggest prize is best new musical and most observers expect the hit "Dear Evan Hansen" to claim a nomination. Others likely to join it include "A Bronx Tale," ''Come From Away," ''Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," ''War Paint" and "Groundhog Day."

