85 songbirds die while being smuggled into United States
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — A California man had been arrested last month at Los Angeles International Airport for attempting to smuggle 93 songbirds into the country.
All of the birds except for eight died during transit.
The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2qrYtrP ) 49-year-old Kurtis Law put the birds in a suitcase in Vietnam, where he has a house.
The birds were discovered while Law's suitcase went through an X-ray machine.
Law had been detained for questioning and did not claim the birds. He has been charged with smuggling goods into the country, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. He also is accused of violating an international treaty against trading wild animals and plants.
The surviving birds have been placed in quarantine.
___
Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Scientists behind plan for human head transplant made a two-headed rat
-
Solving the 'No. 1' problem plaguing cities: peeing in public
-
William Sandeson tells his version of events in video evidence shown to jury in first-degree murder trial
-
Outrageous housing prices are literally pushing people out to sea: Vicky Mochama
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!