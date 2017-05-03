Chihuly glass show features dazzling colours, towering forms
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A major new exhibit at the New York Botanical Garden features more than 20 enormous glass installations by artist Dale Chihuly (chi-HOO-lee).
The works feature dazzling
The show at the 250-acre garden in the Bronx also features a gallery of early drawings and paintings by Chihuly. The exhibit traces the evolution of the glass artist's work from 1980 to the present.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby
-
Two thirds of electricity in Canada now comes from renewable energy
-
Solving the 'No. 1' problem plaguing cities: peeing in public
-
William Sandeson tells his version of events in video evidence shown to jury in first-degree murder trial
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!