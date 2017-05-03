Life / Travel

Chihuly glass show features dazzling colours, towering forms

NEW YORK — A major new exhibit at the New York Botanical Garden features more than 20 enormous glass installations by artist Dale Chihuly (chi-HOO-lee).

The works feature dazzling colours and towering organic forms. They relate to the garden around them. Some are reflected in ponds and surrounded by plants that are selected and grown to highlight their colours and shapes.

The show at the 250-acre garden in the Bronx also features a gallery of early drawings and paintings by Chihuly. The exhibit traces the evolution of the glass artist's work from 1980 to the present.

