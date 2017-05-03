Czechs to boost security at international airports
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech government says it will deploy more police officers to boost security at the country's international airports.
According to the Interior Ministry plan approved on Wednesday, 221 more officers will be gradually deployed, including 200 at Prague's Vaclav Havel airport. The extra forces should be in place by next year.
The ministry says the decision was prompted by a request from Prague's airport, the security situation in Europe following a wave of attacks.
