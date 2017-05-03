Life / Travel

Motel 6 in Oregon stops hosting guests from its own county

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Motel 6 in Oregon has decided to stop hosting people who live within the county it's located.

The News-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2qsqYWr ) the motel in Roseburg posted a sign in April saying it's no longer accepting guests from Douglas County.

Motel staff at the front desk declined to comment and the company's headquarters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An Oregon Housing and Community Services spokesman says it's common for people to seek temporary housing at a local motel as they look for permanent housing nearby.

He says Douglas County has had a problem with rental rates being low.

Oregon state law allows hotels to place time restraints on guests' stay. The legality of hotels banning guests from a certain region is vague.

Information from: The News-Review, http://www.nrtoday.com

