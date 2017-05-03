Royal Caribbean cruises are returning to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Royal Caribbean International has announced it will resume weeklong cruises from New Orleans to the Bahamas and Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.
News outlets report Royal Caribbean said in a news release Monday that their 2,435-passenger Vision of the Seas cruise ship will relocate in December 2018 to the Port of New Orleans after a three-year hiatus. The company announced the move as part of an overview of its 2018-2019 fleet plans.
After a two-year agreement with the Port of New Orleans ended in 2014, the Miami-based company chose to end sailings from the city. The departure came despite several years of growth for the city as a cruise hub.
The 915-foot ship will sail from Miami to Los Angeles before setting sail for New Orleans.
