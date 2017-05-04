72 hours in El Salvador

El Salvador has always been a traditional stopover en route to Costa Rica, Honduras or Belize. But there’s so much more to see outside the capital city of San Salvador.

Day 1: Climb a volcano and tour a coffee plantation

You can squeeze a lot into 24 hours in El Salvador and get a great grasp of the country’s best offerings. Drop your bags off at a hotel and head to El Boquerón, the imposing volcano on the city’s limits. You can hike around the edge of the crater (if you want to stretch those plane legs) or opt for the shorter route and drive to the top to get the panoramic views of San Salvador. In the afternoon, take a short trip outside San Salvador to Ataco. Colourful murals on nearly every wall make the town an Instagrammer’s dream and it’s also home to another one of El Salvador’s famed exports — coffee. Tour the El Carmen State plantation and see the bean go from plant to cup, sip on some local brew, then hit up Ataco’s tiny cafés to take in the country’s best flavours.

Day 2: Visit historic sites

With your next 24 hours, head to Suchitoto (stay at the boutique hotel Los Almendros de San Lorenzo), a picturesque town surrounded by volcanoes, lakes and ancient sites like the Indigenous city of Chalchuapa (home to the highest pyramids in the country). Continue your history tour through Joya de Ceren, a UNESCO World Heritage Site preserved after being buried under layers of volcanic ash from the Loma Caldera volcano in 660 BC (also known as the “Pompei of America”).

Day 3: Chase some waves

A third day will allow you to take in El Salvador’s coastline. After a morning stroll along the cobblestone streets of Suchitoto, grab a pupusa (a Salvadorian dish of meat, cheese and beans in a flat pastry) and get a glimpse of the impressive man-made lake, Lago Suchitlan. Then get your surf gear on. El Salvador is known for its surfing, and the swells at the famed volcanic Playa El Tunco will rival most others in the world. Bring your beach shoes, because much of the beach is rocky mixed with black sand, and get set to tackle the waves with El Salvador Surf Camps (elsalvadorsurfcamps.com). Not into big waves? Park yourself on the beach, soak up the sun or book a massage in the cliffs at the B Boutique Hotel.