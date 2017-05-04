Life / Travel

Park with panoramic views near Albany opens $4.3M centre

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. — A popular state park that offers panoramic views of the Albany area has opened its new $4.3 million visitors' centre .

A ceremony to officially open the 8,240-square-foot (765-sq. meter) Thacher State Park Center was held Thursday. State parks commissioner Rose Harvey says the new centre will help showcase the park.

Thacher State Park sits on the Helderberg Escarpment about 10 miles (16 kilometres ) west of Albany. The 2,500-acre (1011-hectare) park offers views of the Hudson Valley, Green Mountains and the foothills of the Adirondacks.

The new centre is designed to introduce visitors to the park's trails and to provide environmental education.

