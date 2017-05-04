Senator says flyers often treated like 'self-loading cargo'
WASHINGTON — A senator says he thinks the airline industry has become anti-competitive and is hurting the flying public.
Florida Sen. Bill Nelson says air
Nelson is the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee — which is holding a hearing Thursday on airline travel.
He says people are so fed up that they're using their cellphones to hold airlines accountable by recording incidents that show
Last month, a passenger was dragged off a United Airlines flight, and on an American Airlines plane, a mother with a stroller was bullied by a flight attendant.
Videos of both incidents were widely circulated on social media.
