The Latest: Riders removed from stuck coaster in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Latest on Oklahoma City firefighters removing riders from a stuck roller coaster (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Firefighters say 19 people have been safely rescued from a roller coaster that was stuck on the tracks at an Oklahoma City amusement park.

Fire Lt. Ray Lujan says the last person was removed from the Silver Bullet at Frontier City shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday and no injuries are reported. The ride became stuck about 11:30 a.m.

Lujan says it isn't clear how high off the ground the group was when the ride became stuck, but that the roller coaster is 83 feet tall at its highest point.

Frontier City issued a statement saying the company and the Oklahoma Department of Labor are investigating the incident.

1 p.m.

Riders who are stuck atop an Oklahoma City roller coaster are slowly being helped to a catwalk down from a peak on the ride.

Oklahoma City fire Lt. Ray Lujan says crews with expertise in knot-tying and working at heights and tough angles are helping to rescue the riders Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.

It isn't clear how many passengers are stuck and how high off the ground.

Frontier City amusement park said in a statement to TV station KFOR that park personnel helped to remove some riders from the Silver Bullet coaster.

12:30 p.m.

Firefighters are helping to remove riders from roller coaster cars that got stuck on the tracks at an Oklahoma City amusement park.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says no one is hurt. The department tweeted about its emergency response shortly before noon Thursday.

The cars are stuck atop a peak on the roller coaster track. It isn't clear how many passengers are stuck and how high off the ground.