German airport offers prayer booth in 65 languages
BERLIN — Feeling nervous before your flight?
The prayer booth at Stuttgart Airport's Terminal 3 features 300 prayers from various religions in 65 different languages.
Designed by Berlin artist Oliver Sturm, the photo booth-sized cabin offers a vast variety, including the Christian Lord's Prayer, the Jewish Shma Israel and the Islamic muezzin's call to prayer.
The Hindu Hare Krishna chant and a funeral ceremony from the Solomon Islands are also available.
An airport spokeswoman said Friday the 'Gebetomat' prayer booth, which was first designed by Sturm in 2008, was installed Thursday and is free of charge.
