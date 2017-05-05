Report: Visitors spent $12.3 billion in Wisconsin in 2016
MADISON, Wis. — Visitors spent more than $12 billion in Wisconsin last year, marking the seventh straight year of tourism spending growth, according to reports the state Department of Tourism released Friday.
Milwaukee County, which boasts Major League Baseball's Brewers, the NBA's Bucks and Wisconsin's largest public museum, saw the most tourism spending of any county at $1.9 billion, up nearly 4
Overall, tourism accounted for $19.9 billion in total business sales in 2016 — up 3.5
Lower gas prices, increasing wages and strong consumer confidence drove more travel and higher spending per trip, the reports said. Gov. Scott Walker and Tourism Secretary Stephanie Klett planned to tout the reports during a tour of the state Friday. Their itinerary included visits to Discover Mediaworks, a Madison company that produces the television programs "Discover Wisconsin" and "Into the Outdoors;" a La Crosse rest area; the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton; and a Minocqua wildlife park.
"The travel and hospitality industry continues to be crucial to our state and is consistently a top performing sector of our economy," Walker said in a news release.
Philadelphia-based Tourism Economics, a consulting firm that specializes in tourism analysis, compiled the reports for the state. The firm relied on studies from Longwoods International, another tourism research firm that surveys U.S.
Other notable findings in the report included:
—Nearly 108 million people visited Wisconsin in 2016, 2.4 million more visits than in 2015.
—Demand for lodging surpassed 17 million rooms last year, up 2.3
—Total visitor spending peaked in the third quarter at $3.9 billion. Spending in all four quarters in 2016 exceeded each quarter of 2015 by at least 3.3
