TSA looks to reunite passengers with items lost at airport
ROMULUS, Mich. — The Transportation Security Administration wants to reunite passengers with stuff they left behind at airport checkpoints.
Agency spokesman Michael McCarthy on Friday showed media members items being held in the agency's lost and found office at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. He says passengers left behind thousands of items in 2016. In the first four months of this year the agency has collected 158 laptops, 59 cellphones and nearly 700 pairs of eyeglasses. Dozens of bins hold toys, magazines, wallets, keys and more.
McCarthy says the agency holds most items for about 30 days. If unclaimed, they're given to the state of Michigan's surplus office, which donates, auctions or repurposes them.
The state is having a garage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, selling things collected from airports, colleges, public agencies and police departments. The sale is at MiStore, 3111 W. St. Joseph in Lansing.
