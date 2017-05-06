Life / Travel

Demolition work to begin at 1960s Hawaii hotel

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — A 1960s Hawaii hotel is scheduled for soft demolition next week.

Contractors will begin interior demolition on the old Keauhou Beach Hotel early next week, West Hawaii Today reported (http://bit.ly/2phe1tT). They will gut the interior by removing wood, plaster, glass and drywall.

The hotel is owned by the Kamehameha Schools. It was built in 1969 and was in business for over four decades. It finally closed in October 2012.

A private, intimate ceremony was held this week. It included contractors, Kamehameha School leadership and the lineal descendants of the area.

"We held a blessing (Wednesday) to mark the next step of progression of not just bringing the hotel down, but standing this land up to become the education and cultural site that we want it to be," said Kaimana Barcarse, West Hawaii regional director with Kamehameha Schools.

The hotel will move on to hard demolition once the State Historical Preservation Division approves the archaeological preservation plan and archaeological monitoring plan for the work, Senior Communication Specialist Crystal Kua said.

The demolition work will cost about $11.5 million.

Educational complex Kahaluu Ma Kai is set to replace the hotel. The facility will blend science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics or STEM education with traditional Hawaiian activities, according to officials.

___

Information from: West Hawaii Today, http://www.westhawaiitoday.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...