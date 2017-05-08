College: Massachusetts student killed in Denmark boat crash
EASTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts college says a student studying abroad in Denmark has died after a vessel crashed into a boat carrying her and six classmates.
Stonehill College says Linsey Malia, of Easton, died in the crash on Saturday.
Study Abroad in Scandinavia, the foundation through which Malia had been studying, tells The Boston Globe that five other victims were treated and released from the hospital.
The North Easton school says Malia had spent the spring semester studying in Denmark and was expected to graduate next year.
Danish police have said they suspect that reckless driving by jet skiers in a Copenhagen
Police said two "visitors" were killed. Regional media identified the two victims as American women.
This story has been corrected to show it's The Boston Globe, not Glove.
