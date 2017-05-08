Found photos capture Charles Lindbergh before famous flight
A
A
Share via Email
SAN DIEGO — Photos tucked away for 90 years in a California newspaper's archives portray Charles Lindbergh just weeks before he made the first-ever nonstop solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean.
The San Diego Union-Tribune on Sunday (http://bit.ly/2pdP8ny ) released never-before-published shots of Lindbergh from April 28, 1927.
Harry Bishop, chief photographer for what was then the Union and Evening Tribune, shot the 25-year-old as he climbed for the first time into the cockpit of the Spirit of St. Louis, the plane custom-built in San Diego by Ryan Airlines.
The newspaper published a few photos from the test flight. The rest were archived for nearly a century.
Three weeks after they were taken, Lindbergh and his aircraft made history by flying from New York to Paris, 3,610 miles in 33 hours.
___
Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com
Most Popular
-
Sleeping man shot in head because of 'beef,' Jimmy Mevlin Jr. murder trial told
-
Liberals in lead in Nova Scotia election campaign, premier polling well behind his own party: poll
-
Colbert, Kimmel warn viewers Trump is no laughing matter: Schneller
-
Defence team for William Sandeson suggesting Halifax police homicide investigation was inadequate
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!