Lawsuit filed to preserve Confederate statue in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Supporters of Confederate-era monuments slated for removal in New Orleans have launched a new court fight to save one of them.
A statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard on horseback is at the main entrance to New Orleans City Park. Monument supporters say their research shows the statue is not owned by the city, but by the City Park Improvement Association, an agency overseen by the state.
Monument supporter Richard Marksbury said Monday that he's filed a lawsuit in state court to prevent the statue's removal.
The City Council voted in 2015 to take down four monuments. One has already been removed: that
