ACLU warns Texas travellers about 'sanctuary city' law
AUSTIN, Texas — The American Civil Liberties Union has issued a warning about
The ACLU said Tuesday that Texas
Firing back at the ACLU, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted that a person has "nothing to worry about" if they're not breaking the law.
The law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday doesn't take effect until September. Republicans reject claims that the law will lead to racial profiling and say it's needed to keep criminals off the streets.
ACLU officials have pledged to challenge the law in court. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday that he hopes more governors follow Abbott's lead on sanctuary cities.
