Alaska Marine Highway System manager resigns
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Alaska Marine Highway System needs a new manager.
CoastAlaska News reports (http://bit.ly/2qLlA0N ) Capt. Mike Neussl is leaving his post to care for an ill family member.
Transportation Commissioner Marc Luiken says a replacement for Neussl won't be selected right away.
Neussl, a retired U.S. Coast Guard captain with 30 years of service, has been a Department of Transportation deputy commissioner for a little more than two years. He also ran the ferry system in 2011 and 2012.
His last day on the job is scheduled for Friday.
