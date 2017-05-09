Life / Travel

Alaska Marine Highway System manager resigns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Alaska Marine Highway System needs a new manager.

CoastAlaska News reports (http://bit.ly/2qLlA0N ) Capt. Mike Neussl is leaving his post to care for an ill family member.

Transportation Commissioner Marc Luiken says a replacement for Neussl won't be selected right away.

Neussl, a retired U.S. Coast Guard captain with 30 years of service, has been a Department of Transportation deputy commissioner for a little more than two years. He also ran the ferry system in 2011 and 2012.

His last day on the job is scheduled for Friday.

Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org

