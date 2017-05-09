LA mayor floats idea of aerial tram to Hollywood sign
A
A
Share via Email
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has floated the possibility of building an aerial tram to the Hollywood sign.
Garcetti told KABC-TV he thinks the city needs to allow access to the sign for residents and tourists.
But he says officials need a plan that doesn't choke streets with buses and gawkers.
President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of commerce Leron Gubler tells The Los Angeles Times the idea has been circulated for at least two decades, but was largely viewed as a pipedream.
But the recent closure of a gate leading to the sign has brought new discussion of ways to make the landmark accessible.
Garcetti spokesman George Kivork said in a statement Monday that the mayor is open to exploring ideas that ease congestion and encourage creative thinking.
Most Popular
-
‘People are angry’: B.C. reacts to NY Times expose on $140M tax giveaway
-
How a call from President Trump's son-in-law started a scramble on NAFTA
-
Defence team for William Sandeson suggesting Halifax police homicide investigation was inadequate
-
Liberals in lead in Nova Scotia election campaign, premier polling well behind his own party: poll
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!