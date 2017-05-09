Maui golf course plans expansion
WAILUKU, Hawaii — Kaanapali Golf Course on Maui's west coast has announced it will be modernizing its facilities to remain competitive as a resort destination.
The Maui News reports (http://bit.ly/2qO7Ou3 ) the golf course plans to fix underused buildings that have been in operation since the 1960s.
The course's project summary states reduced golf play at the resort has created opportunity for revitalization in other areas.
Past upgrades including the construction of Hyatt's Residence Club and Marriott's Maui Ocean Club time-share towers have fed into the expansion project as well.
The property currently includes two 18-hole championship golf courses. Developers want to create a 27-hole championship course and a nine-hole, par-3 course. A new hotel, retail space, condos, a beach club, a restaurant and a lagoon are also on the docket.
Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com
