NY State Museum gets large Woodstock Art Colony collection
ALBANY, N.Y. — A large collection of artwork from the Woodstock Art Colony of the early 20th century has been donated to the New York State Museum.
Officials at the museum in downtown Albany announced Tuesday that 1,500 paintings, sculptures and archival material were donated by collector Arthur Anderson, who lives in the Woodstock area.
A year-round artists' colony known as Brydcliffe was established in 1902 in Woodstock, in the Catskill Mountains 90 miles north of New York City. Artists and artisans flocked to the village, soon to be followed by the summer school of the Art Students League of New York.
The collection donated by Anderson includes the works of more than 170 Woodstock artists from the early 20th century, including Robert Henri and George Bellows.
