Southwest reports few snags with switches to new system

DALLAS — Airlines appear to be getting better at updating technology systems.

Southwest Airlines completed a switch to a new reservation system on Tuesday and seemingly did it with relatively few glitches.

The airline says the new system, from Amadeus IT Group, will help it improve flight scheduling and other tasks and also bring in more revenue from selling add-on services.

Other airlines' experiences suggest that it is still too early for Southwest to celebrate a successful transition.

United Airlines continued to be plagued by outages long after combining its systems with those of Continental after their 2010 merger. Delta grounded more than 2,000 flights last August after a fire and outage in a data centre .

