Additions to Hawaii's Ko Olina Resort draw in tourists
HONOLULU — Additions to the Ko Olina Resort in Hawaii have been drawing more tourists to the location.
The Honolulu Star Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2qTiAzr ) one expert in the field has even called Ko Olina the new Palm Beach.
The additions include Disney's Aulani Resort built in 2011, Four Seasons Resort, which celebrates its first anniversary May 27, and a $2 billion megaresort planned by Atlantis that will add another 800 hotel rooms and 524 residences to the 1,992 already in Ko Olina.
Ko Olina was originally envisioned to reach at least 4,000 hotel rooms and 5,000 resort and residential condominiums. But in November, Ko Olina's master developer revealed a $5 billion plan to nearly double the resort.
Ko Olina's Four Seasons recently had been featured in the movie "Snatched," which premieres Mother's Day starring Amy Schumer.
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
