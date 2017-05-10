'Bike Friendly' program launched for Erie Canalway Trail
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — A parks and trails advocacy group has unveiled a new certification program for businesses along upstate New York's Erie Canalway Trail.
Parks and Trails New York and officials from the state Canal Corp. introduced the Bike Friendly New York program during an event Tuesday in Schenectady's historic Stockade District along the Mohawk River.
Organizers say the program is designed to boost bicycling along the 300 miles of trails in the Erie Canal corridor between Buffalo and Albany. To get a bike-friendly certification, businesses have to show they've taken steps to cater to bicyclists, including knowing the local trails and having basic repair tools available.
More than two dozen tourism-related businesses have already been certified.
Supporters say similar programs have been successfully launched in other states and Canada have benefited.
