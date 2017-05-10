Flooding curtails US videophone reporting system in New York
OGDENSBURGY, N.Y. — American officials say the videophone system New York-bound boaters are required to use when entering the U.S. from Canada has been suspended because of high water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
Recreational boaters must report their arrival in United States waters to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The videophone stations that are part of the agency's Outlying Area Reporting System are located at 17 stations from western New York to the Thousand Islands.
Officials say many of the stations are inaccessible to boaters because of high water.
Although the videophone system is suspended until conditions improve, customs officials say boaters must still report their arrival in the U.S. via telephone by calling 800-827-2851.
