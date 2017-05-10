New North Country festival makes debut Memorial Day weekend
COLEBROOK, N.H. — A new festival in New Hampshire's North Country is making its debut on Memorial Day weekend.
The Dixville Notch Music, Arts & Crafts Festival is scheduled for May 27 and 28. It's being held on the 40-acre Mohawk Falls estate along the Mohawk River in Colebrook.
The festival will feature live performances, workshops and artisan vendors. The setting includes a post and beam pavilion, gazebo, waterfall, pond and covered bridge.
Admission is free.
