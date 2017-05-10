Life / Travel

Zinke to visit Grand Staircase monument

KANAB, Utah — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will visit a sweeping southern Utah monument that's been a source of ire for local officials and Republican leaders for two decades.

Zinke's trip to Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument on Wednesday caps his four-day visit to Utah to inspect two national monuments in a review ordered by President Donald Trump.

President Bill Clinton created the Grand Staircase monument in 1996. Residents and Utah officials say the 1.9 million acre (7,700 square kilometres ) monument closed off too much land to development.

During Zinke's trip Monday and Tuesday to the newly-named Bears Ears National Monument, environmental groups and Native American tribal members urged him not to rescind its protections.

Local business owners and residents who support the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument plan to rally in its defence .

