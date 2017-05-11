Southern California Metrolink trains now allow surfboards
LOS ANGELES — Catch a wave — after you catch a train.
Surfers can now bring their boards along when taking Southern California's Metrolink train service to the beach.
The railroad said Thursday it has added surfboard storage to cars that previously were designated for bicycles.
Metrolink says every train on all lines will have a bike-and-board car, each with room for five surfboards.
The boards may not exceed 6 feet, 4 inches (193
Metrolink first offered summer weekend trains to Orange and San Diego county beaches in 2012, and now those connections are part of regular weekly service. Metrolink serves six Southern California counties.
Los Angeles County's Metro light rail system began allowing surfboards when its Expo Line to Santa Monica opened last year.
