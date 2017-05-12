Coast Guard medevacs passenger from ship off California
A
A
Share via Email
LONG BEACH, Calif. — A passenger suffering a medical emergency was flown from a cruise ship off Southern California to a hospital on shore.
The Coast Guard says it was notified late Thursday by the crew of the Carnival Imagination that a 65-year-old man was having symptoms of a stroke.
A helicopter hoisted the man from the ship about 6 miles south of Long Beach Harbor and flew him to a hospital in Torrance.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!