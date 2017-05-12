Life / Travel

Coast Guard medevacs passenger from ship off California

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A passenger suffering a medical emergency was flown from a cruise ship off Southern California to a hospital on shore.

The Coast Guard says it was notified late Thursday by the crew of the Carnival Imagination that a 65-year-old man was having symptoms of a stroke.

A helicopter hoisted the man from the ship about 6 miles south of Long Beach Harbor and flew him to a hospital in Torrance.

