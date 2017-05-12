Federal rail agency agrees Penn Station work urgently needed
NEW YORK — The Federal Railroad Administration agrees with Amtrak's assessment that immediate track maintenance and repair efforts are needed at Penn Station.
The FRA says it conducted inspections of all 21 tracks with Amtrak and New York railroad inspectors after two recent derailments.
It found maintenance issues including loose or missing track clamps, bolts or braces, and insufficient fasteners in track segments or rail joints.
The FRA says Amtrak took immediate action to repair or mitigate risks at the nation's busiest station. That included reducing track speeds from 15 mph to 10 mph.
An Amtrak spokeswoman says all the issues either have been addressed or will be in the coming weeks.
The New York and New Jersey governors Thursday called for a private operator to take over Penn Station operations from Amtrak.
