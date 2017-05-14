Life / Travel

Inflatable sculpture of ballerina by Jeff Koons unveiled

"Seated Ballerina", center, the public art exhibition of a 45-foot tall inflatable nylon sculpture depicting a seated ballerina from artist Jeff Koons' Antiquity series, is displayed at Rockefeller Center after it was unveiled Friday May 12, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK — A massive inflatable ballerina created by artist Jeff Koons is the latest public art installation at New York's Rockefeller Center.

The 45-foot (14-meter) work is called "Seated Ballerina." It was unveiled Friday and will be on display through June 2. The nylon sculpture is based on a porcelain figurine of a ballerina in a blue tutu.

Koons says the work "conveys optimism and a sense of potential for the future." He says the sculpture is intended to bring awareness to National Missing Children's Month.

"Seated Ballerina" is the third Koons work to take up residence at Rockefeller Center.

The artist's "Puppy" was installed there in 1992 and "Split-Rocker" in 2000.

Rockefeller Center officials say "Seated Ballerina" will be deflated for safety reasons during inclement weather.

