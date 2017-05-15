Life / Travel

Florida governor: Tourists still coming in record numbers

MIAMI — Florida Gov. Rick Scott says a record number of tourists are visiting the state.

Scott visited Miami's Jungle Island Monday to announce that 31.1 million people visited Florida during the first three months of this year. That's a 2.5 per cent jump over the same time period in 2016.

Nearly 113 million tourists visited last year, most of them from the U.S., despite concerns that news events would turn them away.

Visitors seemed undaunted by the Pulse shootings in Orlando and by the Zika virus outbreak in South Florida. Some tourism experts also warned that with Donald Trump as president, international travel to the U.S. would decline, but that doesn't seem to be the case in Florida.

