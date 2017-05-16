Life / Travel

Delta, Hawaiian, United and American top on-time rankings

Here are the government's rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for March. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind the scheduled time.

1. Delta Air Lines, 86.9 per cent

2. Hawaiian Airlines, 84.7 per cent

3. United Airlines, 81.0 per cent

4. American Airlines, 80.2 per cent

5. Alaska Airlines, 79.8 per cent

6. Southwest Airlines, 79.6 per cent

7. Frontier Airlines, 79.3 per cent

8. SkyWest, 78.5 per cent

9. ExpressJet, 75.8 per cent

10. Spirit Airlines, 75.0 per cent

11. JetBlue Airways, 70.8 per cent

12. Virgin America, 65.5 per cent

Total for all covered airlines: 79.9 per cent

___

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation

The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.

