Delta, Hawaiian, United and American top on-time rankings
Here are the government's rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for March. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind the scheduled time.
1. Delta Air Lines, 86.9
2. Hawaiian Airlines, 84.7
3. United Airlines, 81.0
4. American Airlines, 80.2
5. Alaska Airlines, 79.8
6. Southwest Airlines, 79.6
7. Frontier Airlines, 79.3
8. SkyWest, 78.5
9. ExpressJet, 75.8
10. Spirit Airlines, 75.0
11. JetBlue Airways, 70.8
12. Virgin America, 65.5
Total for all covered airlines: 79.9
Source: U.S. Department of Transportation
The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.
