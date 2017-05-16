Delta tops in on-time flights, Spirit worst for complaints
WASHINGTON — Delta Air Lines scored the best for on-time flights in the latest government rankings, and United and American weren't far behind.
Virgin America had the highest rate of delayed flights, and discount carrier Spirit Airlines drew the highest rate of consumer complaints.
The Transportation Department released figures for March on Tuesday. The report covers the 12 largest U.S. airlines.
Through the first three months of the year, airlines bumped one in every 16,000 passengers off a flight — the same rate as in early 2016.
More commonly, airlines find volunteers to give up their seats on overbooked flights — that happened to about one in every 1,500 passengers, slightly less often than in early 2016.
JetBlue had the highest rate of bumping, which it says can occur when a smaller plane replaces a larger one. Delta had the lowest bumping rate and the highest number of volunteers who gave up their seats.
A national debate about bumping and customer service erupted in April after videos showed a man being forcibly pulled off a United Express plane. He had refused to give up his seat to make room for an airline crew member.
United ranks in the middle of the pack for bumping passengers against their will.
In March, 79.9
Delta had an 86.9
Airlines
Consumer complaints filed with the government fell by nearly one-third, with Spirit continuing to have the highest complaint rate. The lowest rate belonged to ExpressJet, which operates regional flights for bigger airlines.
Many more consumers complain directly to the airlines, but the carriers do not disclose those figures.
The Transportation Department report can be found at http://bit.ly/2pGPpje
