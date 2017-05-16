N.L. couple say they were left stranded after Air Canada cancelled tickets home
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Newfoundland couple say they were left stranded at an airport in Portugal after Air Canada suddenly cancelled their tickets home.
The couple from Conception Bay South say they were forced to book new one-way flights to St. John's at nearly three times the cost of their entire round-trip fare to Lisbon.
Randell Earle says he arrived at the Lisbon airport with his wife for their return flight but was told their tickets were suspended and they could not board the Air Canada Star Alliance flight, operated by Portuguese airline TAP Portugal.
The 67-year-old Earle says he called Air Canada from a local pay phone in the airport but was left on hold and then redirected to the airport ticketing counter, where agents told him they could not assist him.
The retired lawyer says he was forced to stay overnight in a hotel and spend more than $6,000 on two tickets home, and although he tried to call Air Canada several times and launched a lawsuit in small claims court, he was only reimbursed his out-of-pocket costs after the CBC called the airline for a story.
Air Canada spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur said the airline is unable to comment on the specific details of a matter as it is still before the courts, but noted credit card fraud is a growing problem.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Phone records put William Sandeson's cellphone in Truro in days after Taylor Samson's disappearance
-
Shaking it up: Ground-breaking new salt study goes against the grain
-
Update: Toronto Island may be closed 'well into July,' officials say
-
Court hears William Sandeson told roommate not to come home on night he's accused of killing Taylor Samson
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!